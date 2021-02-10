LETTER: How about a name without link to Civil War?

How about a road name without a link to the Civil War?

Born a Hoosier, I settled in Virginia after years in the Navy and have told friends that although I did not have the good grace to be born a Virginian, I had the good sense to become one.

I have lived on Jefferson Davis Highway in the city for over 30 years. And I have always hated that name.

Lacking Southern roots and a pride of place that may come with that, I have always looked upon the Civil War as a sad and regrettable episode in our nation’s history, altogether undeserving of celebration save in its ending.

And I never liked the notion of honoring leaders of the Confederacy with monuments and place names. In this, I stand with Robert E. Lee.

But now a well-meaning but misguided young man wants to rename my street Emancipation Highway. The effort is misguided because neither the nation nor the commonwealth, nor our city for that matter, will fully recover from the legacy and wounds of that war until we stop picking at the scabs that cover over our remembrances of it.

“Emancipation” is every bit as much a reminder of that era as the name of President Davis.