 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: How 'bout mentioning the American?
0 comments

LETTER: How 'bout mentioning the American?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Don’t ignore the American medalist

In last Wednesday’s paper, the roundup article by the Associated Press spent three paragraphs telling readers about Flora Duffy wining Bermuda’s historic first gold medal in the women’s triathlon.

Never once did the AP mention that Katie Zaferes, from Hampstead, Md., and a Syracuse University graduate, won the bronze medal.

Poor coverage.

Brad Kirley

Orange

Note: The coverage concerned the historic first gold medal for Bermuda—not specifically the triathlon competition.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert