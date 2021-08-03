LETTER: How 'bout mentioning the American?

Don’t ignore the American medalist

In last Wednesday’s paper, the roundup article by the Associated Press spent three paragraphs telling readers about Flora Duffy wining Bermuda’s historic first gold medal in the women’s triathlon.

Never once did the AP mention that Katie Zaferes, from Hampstead, Md., and a Syracuse University graduate, won the bronze medal.

Poor coverage.

Brad Kirley

Orange

Note: The coverage concerned the historic first gold medal for Bermuda—not specifically the triathlon competition.