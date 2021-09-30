LETTER: How did Haitians get to Texas border?

How did Haitians get to Texas border?

I have watched the news regarding the Haitian refugees, and I feel the media and our elected officials are not asking certain common sense questions.

I Googled Haiti and found it is over 1,900 miles to Del Rio, Texas. Haiti is an island. How did 11,000 refugees make it from that island to Mexico? Did they swim? Did they use rafts or small boats? Were they air-lifted to Mexico?

Once in Mexico, how did they travel to the U.S. border? Who provided them shelter and food as they traveled?

I don’t see these issues addressed by the media and certain elected officials who feel it is our responsibility to take these people in.

There is an immigration process in place, and it needs to be followed.

Max Reed

Stafford