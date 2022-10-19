Letter: How do I love thee? Let me count the ways

Abigail Spanberger, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

Voted fifth most bipartisan member of Congress. Voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill; including $1.7M for the 7th District. Voted for the American Rescue Plan; keeping American families and small businesses solvent during the pandemic.

Voted for the Break the Cycle of Violence Act. Voted for the Inflation Reduction Act resulting in lower drug prices, cutting the federal deficit, and addressing the climate crisis.

Voted for the JAG Program supporting local law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Voted for the PACT Act expanding healthcare benefits for veterans. Supports women’s reproductive rights; including access to contraception.

Sponsored the TRUST in Congress Act requiring members’ stock holdings to be divested or placed into blind trusts while in office. Voted to keep the government open; avoiding the financial hardships of another shutdown.

Voted for the Presidential Election Reform Act. Voted for mental health expansion, reducing human trafficking, securing our borders, protecting marriage equality, protecting international religious freedom, protecting whistleblowers, expediting disaster recovery, advancing telehealth, and so much more to improve the lives of everyday Americans like you and me.

How do I love thee, Abigail Spanberger? “I love thee freely as men strive for right.”

Carolyn Walker

Culpeper