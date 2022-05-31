Letter: How do we accept the unacceptable?

How do we accept the unacceptable?

I have read The Free Lance–Star since our arrival in Virginia in 2013. I have retained several of your editorials in my file, however, the editorial in the May 25 issue deserves a special place in the memory bank of this retired professor in his 91+ years.

In “Please spare me your thoughts and prayers,” the writer has written what the vast majority of the citizens of our nation have concluded: guns kill people. The writer is exactly correct in that the Second Amendment was written to apply to:

“A well regulated Militia, …., the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Four words, unfortunately, were left out of the Amendment, namely, it should have been written: “the right of the people, while in the militia, to keep and bear arms,” etc.

However, the editorialist quickly gets on to his major argument: whether we Americans should be willing to trade off the lives of our spouses and children for “the right (of members of society) to walk around armed to the teeth.”

The editorial compares our nation to other countries, and the United States of America comes up the winner in mass killing of its citizens, even innocent children.

I was blessed with two daughters who are now nearing retirement. Watching them mature as professional women (an attorney and an astrophysicist) has brought me untold joy. But, the editorial asks: How do you look into the eyes of those parents in Uvalde, Texas, whose children paid, in spilled blood, as the “price we pay to carry firearms.”

The editorial concludes: “there must be a federal response that keeps track of who owns guns, and more importantly, who shouldn’t.” I agree, totally.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania