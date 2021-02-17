 Skip to main content
LETTER: How long before Republican officials tell the truth?
Attorneys who practice law in the United States and members of Congress share something in common—they each must take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.

The attorneys hired to defend former President Trump in his impeachment trial chose to uphold their oath. They resigned rather than perpetuate Trump’s big lie of voter fraud.

At the same time, in a scathing denunciation of many of his former colleagues in Congress, former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, in an op-ed piece in the Washington Post, said that it was the failure by Republican elected officials to tell the truth that led to the deadly Capitol riot of Jan. 6.

How long must we wait for these elected officials to uphold their oath and tell the truth?

Robert T. Billingsley

Stafford

