Letter: How many Afghans should the U.S. help?

It’s too bad that Jennifer Cervantes and Kelly Brown were not on the job [“Lawyer is determined to free trapped Afghans,” Dec. 13] before tens of thousands of nameless, faceless Afghans bum-rushed our aircraft during the great Biden Bug Out in August. Otherwise, those Afghans who were “promised” movement to the United States would already be here instead of unvetted strangers.

But speaking of promises, exactly who “promised” Afghans they would be moved to the United States? I think we have come to realize that every private first class must have had at least three personal translators/interpreters based on the numbers already moved to the West over the past 10 years and those who missed the flights out in August. I understand the emotion behind “they helped us,” but who else is on the list of those promised U.S. residence? Everyone who got a paycheck from us? The extended families of translators and embassy drivers, to include cousins, aunts and uncles?

We are all dismayed by the chaos left behind in Afghanistan by the Biden administration and feel compassion for those living under incompetent or repressive regimes everywhere in the world, yet there has to be some limit on our compassion.