Letter: How many languages must we translate?

How many languages must we translate?

“Va. audit: Agencies failing to translate” [Dec. 6] raises several intriguing questions which are difficult to address. It indicates federal law mandates non-English speakers have the right to services in their language. What exactly does this mean?

The U.S. has no official language. English is the most broadly spoken language. The U.S. Census Bureau reported in 2011, the last date of record, that 381 languages are spoken in the U.S. The CIA Factbook stated in 2020 that over 7,115 languages are spoken throughout the world.

I fully understand the issues raised in the article by those supporting minority communities. Having worked and traveled around the world, I have often questioned our focus on the Spanish language, yes, the second-most used language in the U.S., while wondering what there is to help others: our recent Dari and Pashto speaking immigrants from Afghanistan, Hmong speakers from Southeast Asia, Polish speakers from Poland, and the list goes on. Non-Spanish speaking immigrants seem to be thrown into the pool to sink or swim.