Letter: How Muslims celebrate the New Year

According to the Muslim calendar the Islamic New Year will be on July 19, but here in the USA and other countries New Years is celebrated on Jan. 1 . I will now tell you how Muslims celebrate in the appropriate way.

Ahmadi Muslims should start off by praying to God that He has granted another year. We may have gatherings in mosques and enjoyment with family and friends. We may even give gifts to neighbors or friends. We should be more efficient in life as we make New Year's resolutions.

Some examples could be coming more often to the mosque; if not praying five daily prayers then trying to pray them regularly. It’s the small things that count and that make us better Muslims. Praying for our country is very important with how things are going on currently. And lastly, may God give our Muslim community strength.

Kinza Fatima

Spotsylvania