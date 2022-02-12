Letter: How Spotsylvania School Board could have changed history

If Spotsylvania School Board had been in charge ...

History is replete with pivotal moments that required the actions of great men and women. Such is not the case with the Spotsylvania County School Board.

So, I considered how history might have been altered if the current majority of the Spotsylvania School Board had presided over different moments in time:

If the School Board were Albus Dumbledore, the Harry Potter books would have been much shorter because Hogwarts would have closed before Harry got there, as all the teachers would have resigned or retired. The books would be banned.

If the School Board chairman were Aaron Burr, Alexander Hamilton would have lived because Burr would have missed Alexander during their duel. Although, the errant shot may have hit a neighbor’s house in New Jersey, which probably would not have won a Tony.

If the School Board chairman produced the TV show “Law and Order,” it would only have lasted 40 minutes instead of 60 because there was no trial.

If the School Board majority replaced Richard Gurley Drew, Scotch tape would have never been invented because they do not believe in transparency.

If the School Board majority wrote “To Kill A Mockingbird,” they would have bypassed Atticus Finch for a less qualified copyright attorney. The book would be banned.

If the School Board majority had been Nathan Hale’s executioner, we never would have heard “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country,” because the public comments would have been moved to after the hanging, even though the published agenda read: “Public Comments then Execution.”

Drew Gallagher

Spotsylvania