LETTER: Hummingbirds are 'fragments of the rainbow'

Hummingbirds

are ‘fragments of

the rainbow’

Hummingbirds, these small “glittering fragments of the rainbow” as known by the famous artist John Audubon, are one of the most beautiful birds. They fly back to the same feeders year after year in my yard. I can distinguish between males and females by the different colors of their feathers.

I make homemade sugar water to bring them into my yard by adding 4 cups of water to 1 cup of sugar and bringing this mixture to a warm boil. Then I wait about half an hour for the water to cool down before I pour it into a glass measuring cup.

I slowly pour it into my bright red hummingbird feeders. I do not add any red color to the mix. The hummingbird does very well on clear sugar water.

These birds are very territorial protecting the food they find, so I have four different feeders around my yard placed near my homegrown tomatoes and some small trees. The trees provide a shady place for them to hide and not let others find them.

The hummingbird also eats tiny ants, spiders and many other small insects that are around.