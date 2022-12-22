Letter: Hunter Biden's laptop is a big deal

A couple of weeks ago a gentleman wrote a letter opining that the Hunter Biden laptop was no big deal because he is not part of the administration and should not be investigated. I did note there was no letter when the Trump kids were being investigated.

However, I would like to point out why it is important to investigate Hunter Biden and his laptop. The political shenanigans with Hunter began long before the laptop. Undue influence got him do-nothing jobs on the boards of Amtrak and Burisma, and when an investigation was started, his father made sure it was quashed. Then, after his father got him a military commission, he was drummed out for drug abuse, but unlike every other person serving, he not only did not get a dishonorable discharge, he didn’t even get a slap on the wrist.

Then the laptop was discovered, but why is it important? The personal files are disturbing but not related to the government. The important files are those showing the business dealings and the possible corruption, backed up by testimony from his former business partners. The files must be explosive, or the DOJ, FBI and the media would not have covered them up for 2 years. There was also a letter from 51 of our most respected intelligence people saying the laptop was a Russian hoax, knowing well that this was not true.

Now, with FBI whistleblowers and release of the Twitter files, we see the actual government involvement. The investigation is important to clean up our government and restore the faith of the American public.

John Powell

Stafford