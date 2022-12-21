Letter: Hypocrisy on display at World Cup

Watching the well-played and emotional euphoria of the World Cup, it is easy to see how sports can bring the planet together.

But I can’t help wondering where was Cocoa Cola and Delta Airlines and those other corporations that so adamantly boycotted the 2021 MLB All Star game in Atlanta and forced its transfer to Denver?

Their charge was that having to show a valid, picture ID would somehow suppress certain groups of voters. Ironically, Georgia provided more opportunities to vote than Colorado. Yet, when the World Cup was held in Qatar, where gay and Lesbianism is a crime and a woman could still be stoned to death for adultery, Coke and these other corporations didn’t say a word.

Coke went even further and built a production plant in Qatar 5–6 years ago. Why was there no outcry or no talks of boycott? Could the reason for this hypocrisy be economic?

I don’t know, but this arbitrary use of righteousness and outrage is despicable. I am tired of a politically correct elite segment of our society trying to dictate morality. Where was the apology to the vendors of Atlanta for the millions they lost because of the games' transfer to Denver? How about the apology to the people of Georgia after the near record voter turnouts this election?

I am tired of these corporations, entertainers, and sports heroes with all of their hypocrisies trying to set the standards of right and wrong. Maybe it’s time to cancel them.

John Mihota

Spotsylvania