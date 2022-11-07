Letter: I am a long-term sub

In response to the editorial "Teacher shortage won’t be fixed by lowering bar" [Oct. 20], my recent long-term substitute teaching assignment week at my favorite “high needs” middle school paid out more than the $220 per day pay with no financial benefits.

Eating lunch in the cafeteria with the eighth graders, a handsome Mexican student who wants to be an astronaut said that he was only focusing on himself, no girlfriend. The smallest seventh-grade girl when leaving the class asked, “Mr. Mike, are you a Christian,” as I wore no collar or cross.

Hearing boys hollering, “Mr. Mike” during the class passing. The seventh-grade girl called me “Grandpa” because she had no grandfather. The special needs student, unable to talk with her adult paraeducator, reaching out with both of her tiny hands to hold my 70-year-old hands.

On the last day of the week, the seventh grader who I had disciplined earlier, ran up to my face in the rushing-to-go-home hallway and screamed, maybe crying out for help.

Please consider entering the battlefield and or mission field as your heart may get bruised, but blessed.

Mike Sawyer

Denver, CO