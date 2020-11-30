LETTER: I am working to reclaim Congress' trade authorities

Warner works to reclaim Congress’ trade authority

I write to thank Mr. Hernandez for highlighting my bipartisan work with Sen. Pat Toomey, R–Pa., to reclaim Congress’ constitutional trade authorities [“Sen. Warner should help reclaim Congress’ tariff-setting role,” Nov. 21].

Initially introduced in the last Congress, the Bicamerical Congressional Trade Authority Act would ease the burden on Virginia businesses, manufacturers and consumers hurt by the Trump Administration’s unilateral tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

I remain deeply concerned that the Trump Administration still appears to lack a comprehensive strategy to deal with China’s unfair trade practices, and by the pain the administration’s tariffs on a wide range of common products continue to cause for many Virginians.

If and when Sen. Chuck Grassley, R–Iowa, chairman of the Finance Committee of which I am a member, eventually does release a similar proposal, as Mr. Hernandez anticipates, I certainly expect to give it a close look.

Mark R. Warner

U.S. Senate