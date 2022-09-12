Letter: I appreciated “Little League baseball’s reckoning with race”

I appreciated ‘Little League baseball’s reckoning with race’

I appreciated “Little League baseball’s reckoning with race” by Chris Lamb in the “Sunday Forum,” Aug. 28.

The column describes the Little League playoff system in South Carolina in 1955 where official segregation policy prohibited games between white and Black teams, thus preventing Black teams from advancing to the Little League World Series.

Lamb details the injustices of America’s Jim Crow era through its denial to ordinary 11- and 12-year-olds the chance to fulfill a dream pursuing “America’s pastime.” Lamb, however, paints but part of the picture.

A closely related but less-publicized story is presented in the 2018 documentary film “Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story” set in Florida where Little League laws mirrored those of South Carolina. This moving 1-hour, 27-minute film takes the controversy further through interviews some 60 years later of members of a white Orlando team and a Black Pensacola one.

I commend “Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story” for further insight into the story, for moments that touch the human spirit, and for reminding us of Dr. Martin Luther King’s words: “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Carl Thomason

Stafford