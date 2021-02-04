 Skip to main content
LETTER: I can't get an appointment for COVID shot
LETTER: I can't get an appointment for COVID shot

I can’t get an appointment

for COVID shot

In my area of Fredericksburg, the local newspaper had a tiny article telling where/how 75 and older residents could sign up for a COVID-19 shot. I signed up and three weeks later got a response saying they got my signup.

Several days later, I received an email telling me I could sign up for an appointment. By the time I saw the email one day later, I tried to sign up again, but they had no appointments available and gave me no other information on when or how I could get my shot.

No one to call to find out. No information at all. I’m supposed to be in a high priority group, but little actual information is available.

I know many people in Northern Virginia have already received their first shots and have appointments for a second shot. I am very disappointed in the very poor performance for this part of Virginia.

Janet Tortora

Fredericksburg

