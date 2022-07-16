Letter: I carry for self-defense, my family and my community

In regard to Deborah Bradfield’s letter regarding Walmart’s open carry policy, it’s a rather confusing situation to say the least. I have been a law abiding gun owner for over 50 years. I have a concealed carry permit, and I can open carry in this state. It makes me a little nervous to see someone open carry that I do not know. I can unequivocally say in today’s social climate I feel much safer being able to defend myself in a criminal situation if need be. I do it for my family and my community. I would rather have the option to diffuse what could be a bad situation than see someone get killed. I will not be a victim, and I don’t want to see a cowering blob on the floor begging for their life.