LETTER: I have doubts about voting security

I have doubts about voting security

I am sure that early voting is going to be a big help to a certain number of people, but I for one am not going to cast my vote early. I have always trusted our system. Now I don’t want to take a chance that my vote will be placed somewhere for a month and at risk of not being counted.

I’m not even confident enough at this point to believe my vote is safe the day I cast it on Nov. 2.

If the NSA, Pentagon, White House, banks, etc. can be hacked, why should I feel reassured about any safeguards put in place to protect my vote at the local level?

I don’t care which side of the fence someone sits politically, deep down inside you know that something is very wrong. Problem is, how can it be fixed? People intent on rigging the system are usually way ahead of the people trying to fix it.

Jimmye Prescott

Spotsylvania