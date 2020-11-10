LETTER: I have great memories of CRRL

Regional library is

a great organization

Before becoming a transplanted Richmonder, I was a 30-plus years resident of Spotsylvania County, graduated from Germanna Community College and worked at both the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and The Free Lance–Star.

Although my employment at the CRRL was during a different era, I have enjoyed reading the recent FLS online letters to the editor regarding the library. And much like my FLS tenure under the Rowe family, I like to take a peek every now and then at the present-day online Free Lance–Star newspaper, especially in observance of those who have passed in the obituaries.

While I worked under different directors, and assisted with off-site branch setups, the CRRL of the 1970s and 1980s truly offered its employees a family- oriented atmosphere.

One time in particular comes to mind, when the coming together of employees, library patrons and the Friends of the Library helped to save a CRRL annual book sale. There were too many boxes of books and not enough personnel, but everyone pulled as a finely-tuned team by setting everything up just in the nick of time for the sale to begin.