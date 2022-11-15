Letter: I hope we do see a return to civility in politics

Well done to Mr. Davis on his editorial of Nov. 10. I hope we do see a return to civility in our politics: by candidates, by officials and by citizens.

It’s no wonder that political violence appears to be on the rise when our elected officials fail to model civil discourse and some officials actually promote violence.

I am buoyed by Rep. Spanberger’s humility in victory, by Ms. Vega’s graceful remarks after the election, and Gov. Youngkin’s letter of apology to Speaker Pelosi. We also see positive signs in the Maryland governor’s office, where outgoing Gov. Hogan and Governor-elect Moore put on a textbook display of inter-party cooperation for the good of their state.

Enthusiasm in support of public policy, either right or left, is necessary for a healthy society. However, I hope we can all temper our political passions in a constructive way.

If our leaders continue to display more courtesy and respect, then perhaps their constituents will as well.

As John F. Kennedy is credited with saying: “Civility is not a sign of weakness.”

Robert Jobrack

Stafford