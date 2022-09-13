Letter: I’m for Abigail

I’m for Abigail Spanberger for U.S. Congress

I moved to Orange County last year because I liked the house I’d purchased. I liked the county and its towns and backroads, and its congressional district was represented by someone I respected.

Over the last year, my esteem for the area has grown, and my regard for Abigail Spanberger has grown, as well. Representative Spanberger is rightly regarded as one of Congress’ most bipartisan members.

Too often, zealots in both parties think bipartisan means acting like you’re in the other party. In truth, it means you’re willing to listen to and work with the other side while preserving your own values and vision for the country and district. Spanberger exemplifies that quality, which is why she earns my vote.

Congresswoman Spanberger was a driving force behind components of the recent Inflation Reduction Act that lower the cost of prescriptions, costs which have fallen heavily on seniors. Her support for the bipartisan infrastructure package, passed last November, will definitely improve life for the folks who have to commute to jobs in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia by creating improved roads and public transportation and, importantly, better broadband that enables work from home.

Spanberger’s critics on the right characterize her as a “tax and spend liberal democrat.” They clearly aren’t looking at her actual record, which is one of fiscal responsibility and restraint. It’s impossible for government to not spend money. The question is what to spend it on; Spanberger’s record is of voting to invest in things that improve life in our district and country. Her opponents favor spending that enriches a few big donors.

I’m for a representative that looks out for the people of my county, her district, and our country. I’m for Abigail.

Denis Kaufman

Unionville