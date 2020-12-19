 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: I no longer trust election process
0 comments

LETTER: I no longer trust election process

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I no longer trust election process

I just wanted to ask? Pretty much all of the mainstream media says there was no election fraud. And the United States Supreme Court would not agree to hear any cases about fraudulent activity.

Because they refused to look into it, does the average person really believe that everyone will suddenly believe that the election was not compromised? My opinion is that this will do the opposite.

To not listen to claims of fraud will only cast doubt on the election results in every election to come. If I cannot vote in person for any election, then I will simply not vote.

Just my opinion, but I don’t have confidence in the election process when I am told there were no irregularities and that the 2020 election was the most secure election in history.

Lynn Carter

Partlow

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert