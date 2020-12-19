LETTER: I no longer trust election process

I no longer trust election process

I just wanted to ask? Pretty much all of the mainstream media says there was no election fraud. And the United States Supreme Court would not agree to hear any cases about fraudulent activity.

Because they refused to look into it, does the average person really believe that everyone will suddenly believe that the election was not compromised? My opinion is that this will do the opposite.

To not listen to claims of fraud will only cast doubt on the election results in every election to come. If I cannot vote in person for any election, then I will simply not vote.

Just my opinion, but I don’t have confidence in the election process when I am told there were no irregularities and that the 2020 election was the most secure election in history.

Lynn Carter

Partlow