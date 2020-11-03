LETTER: I paid, but still no decal from DMV

I paid, but still no decal from DMV
DMV took my money and will not give me my tag decals. I completed the transaction online and made the payment, which was withdrawn from my account on Sept. 22.
Any time I call, I get a recording saying that they are too busy, goodbye.
Then I send them a text online and get an automated reply stating that they got it and not to send another.
I want help. I bought another car, and the dealer transferred the tags. We received a new registration card but no tag decals for the month and year.
Jerre Hale
Stafford
