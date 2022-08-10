Letter: I support Spanberger because she supports Ukraine

I support Spanberger because she supports Ukraine

There is only one candidate in Virginia’s 7th District who will work tirelessly to protect democracy at home and abroad, and that candidate is Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

But before I get to why I believe that is true, let me first introduce myself. I am a life-long, registered Republican from the Fredericksburg area. I am a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Officer. And currently, I am—to date—the oldest Ukrainian International Legionnaire volunteer to deploy to join the fight in Ukraine.

With redistricting, I educated myself on the candidates in the 7th District. I have followed their voting records and public statements, particularly as they relate to the ongoing carnage in Ukraine at the behest of Vladimir Putin.

Supporting the Ukrainian military and its people will ensure that America will not have to confront Putin’s growing threat in the future, somewhere closer to home. I am convinced Spanberger—not Yesli Vega—will continue to support Ukraine and, with that, democracy.

Abigail has devoted her life to public service. Before joining Congress, Abigail was a former CIA case officer and federal law enforcement officer. Since the war broke out in Ukraine, Abigail has been sanctioned by the Putin regime (a badge of honor in my book), and she has been a voice of strength in Congress on getting military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine rapidly.

Meanwhile, her opponent Vega recently told a conservative radio show host that assistance to Ukraine “has to end.” Vega is wrong. Unlike Spanberger, she offers only simple sound bites to complex problems.

This fall, I will break precedent as a Republican and support the Democrat Spanberger over her far-right, reality-denying opponent. I hope everyone who cares about America’s national security will do the same.

Kenneth Fortune

Fredericksburg