LETTER: I will defend my right to vote

I will defend my right to vote

In the early days of the 13 colonies on the Atlantic coast of the fledgling United States, a “well regulated Militia” was required of each colony in order to ensure that the people would not be subjected to the authoritarian rule of King George III of England.

They were prepared to defend their freedom with their very lives.

In the building of our nation, it was deemed necessary to import African people to work in that early development. These people were slaves who were owned by their masters. Their lack of freedom was acceptable.

It took a devastating number of lives in a civil war to give all slaves the freedom provided them in our Constitution.

Most of us living today know about Adolph Hitler’s attempt to menace the freedom of most Europeans, to say nothing of the 6 million Jews who lost not only their freedom but their lives.

It took World War II and as many as 20 million lives lost to defeat his Nazi regime.

During recent years in our country, a new threat to our freedom, and consequently our democracy, has resulted by various attempts to prevent citizens from voting for leaders they wish to support.