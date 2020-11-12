LETTER: I will miss the Sears at Spotsy Towne Center

I will miss the Sears at Spotsylvania Towne Center
I sure do miss Sears Department Store at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. It had a lot of home goods, cooking appliances, TV’s, and so much more at a reasonable and economical price.
Sears was always the “handy” all-around store for everyday living. The store employees were always ready to help and serve the customer. I sure will miss those days.
It will be a big surprise to see what will take its place at the mall. Maybe a grocery store, so when you’ve finished mall shopping, it’s time for grocery shopping! Who knows?
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!