LETTER: I will miss the Sears at Spotsy Towne Center

I will miss the Sears at Spotsylvania Towne Center

I sure do miss Sears Department Store at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. It had a lot of home goods, cooking appliances, TV’s, and so much more at a reasonable and economical price.

Sears was always the “handy” all-around store for everyday living. The store employees were always ready to help and serve the customer. I sure will miss those days.

It will be a big surprise to see what will take its place at the mall. Maybe a grocery store, so when you’ve finished mall shopping, it’s time for grocery shopping! Who knows?

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford