Letter: If by a liberal you mean ...

Several letters to the editor this year have defined the term Liberal in a rather negative way. Here is a better connotation of the term, as said by John Fitzgerald Kenney.

“If by a Liberal they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of people—their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties—someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a Liberal, then I’m proud to say I’m a Liberal.” 

Rex Bishop

Spotsylvania

