If masks work,

then why haven’t they worked?

In response to Anne McCord’s recent letter on mask wearing [“Republicans hate masks, ignore guns” Feb. 15], I have just one question:

Really?

If masks work, then why haven’t they worked?

Well, reading the label on the box might be a clue:

“Not a viable deterrent to COVID.”

Try reading the label before you label people.

William Taylor

King George