LETTER: Ignorance on display at School Board meeting

Ignorance on display at School Board meeting

Ignorance and misinformation abounded during the Aug. 9 meeting of the Spotsylvania School Board on the part of both public commenters and board members.

To wit: Courtland Rep. Rabih Abuismail stated (and I paraphrase): “At our meeting a month ago, nobody up here [board members] wore a mask, and now four of you are wearing them. You’ve made it all political.”

The demonstrated ignorance is astounding, bordering on negligence. Rappahannock Health District test positivity rate and the seven-day average of new cases is four times higher than a month ago. That’s why four board members were wearing masks.

Abuismail is not paying attention, or he has an agenda that is incompatible with his position.

A mash-up of the speakers also commented on the common theme that masks don’t stop viruses: “Underwear won’t stop the smell from passing gas.” “Masks keep carbon dioxide from being expelled and keep oxygen from being inhaled.”

Pay attention. This is not rocket science, just basic physics. Fabric is penetrable by gas, so underwear will pass gas, but so then will the mask—carbon dioxide going out and oxygen going in.