In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade as a Constitutional right. The court's majority held that abortion is a matter to be decided by the states and their respective voters.

But, since that ruling, various politicians ("Kaine, others reintroduce abortion act," Feb. 10) have introduced federal legislation to restrict state actions on abortion and "codify the essential holdings of Roe v. Wade and protecting the right to choose."

This is well enough, but excepting Congressional passage of a Constitutional amendment and its ratification by three-quarters of the states (38 of 50), the Supreme Court can invalidate any federal legislation it deems in conflict with the Constitution (i.e., protecting abortion rights). In this instance, such action by the court seems certain.

So, what gives? Surely, these politicians understand the above noted rules of the game. If they don't, they are in the wrong line of work.

That leads me to believe they are messaging/pandering for votes and doing so in a disingenuous manner, as they know such legislation is not likely to pass much less survive action by the Supreme Court.

We deserve better than such political shenanigans. If they support abortion rights, they should sponsor a Constitutional amendment to that effect.

Bob Straight

Stafford