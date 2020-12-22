LETTER: I'll never support Wittman again

I’ll never support Wittman again
I’m absolutely disgusted that my 1st District representative, Rep. Rob Wittman, supported the baseless lawsuit brought by Texas’ attorney general, Ken Paxton.
Shame on you, Mr. Wittman!
I have voted for you a number of times when you’ve stood for re-election, not because I support all your policies, nor because I’m a Republican (for the record I’m not a Democrat either) but because I always thought of you as a decent man with principles and conviction.
How could you support any effort to overturn the will of the majority of voters in this country?
You will never have my support again.
Tony Dempsey
Spotsylvania