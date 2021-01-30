LETTER: I'll take Polyanna over Eeyore any day

I’ll take Polyanna over Eeyore any day

In response to “Positive or negative? Pick your poison”[Editorial, Jan. 28], the idea of “toxic positivity” is the most negative thing I’ve yet heard to come out of this pandemic.

I completely believe that all emotions are real, whether they are what you feel or not, and should be validated. But this pandemic and political world has caused us to take ourselves too seriously, and we are easily offended.

The psychological experts would have us believe that a positive outlook only masks our true feelings, insults others and is doing us more harm than good. Our balance in life has become so skewed by our current circumstances that I pray that they will return to “normal” someday.

As for me, give me a Pollyanna over an Eeyore any day!

Brenda Wood

Fredericksburg