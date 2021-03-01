LETTER: I'm going to miss Rush

I’m going to miss Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh is dead. I feel as if I lost a close family member. Indeed, like me, he was a Missourian.

I had been listening to him regularly for nearly 30 years after my late first wife insisted. I consider him the finest and most important political commentator of our age.

Unlike most other commentators, Rush had a close connection to his millions of listeners. He knew what and how the average American thought and felt about most things; but most importantly, about America and our politics. Rush validated what his listeners believed. We loved him for it.

I compare him to St. Paul. Had there been no St. Paul, would the world have heard of Jesus Christ?

Similarly had there been no Rush Limbaugh, would free-market economics and the advantages of limited government been known of by millions of Americans? I doubt it.

Rush Limbaugh was unique. His successor will have to work hard to even approach being as competent and knowledgeable as he was. I feel fortunate to have been alive during the age of Rush Limbaugh.

Ronald Parsons

Fredericksburg