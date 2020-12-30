LETTER: I'm not buying Wittman's explanation

I’m not buying Wittman’s explanation

Congressman Rob Wittman’s Dec. 27 op-ed [“Why I signed on to the Texas amicus brief”] is fiction wrapped in the American flag.

Wittman writes that “... in the months before the 2020 election, the constitutional authority of state legislatures was simply usurped by various governors, state courts, state election officials. ... The State of Texas raised an important constitutional question ... but the court decided not to answer that question.”

This is untrue. Texas had no business or standing intervening in the business of other states, and the Supreme Court said so in its order. Several lower courts have also addressed the issue of diligence that arises when plaintiffs complain about pre-election activities, but wait until after the election to do something about it.

Finally, the amicus brief contained 14 pages of recycled arguments unaccompanied by facts, which is known in the courts as evidence.

Wittman also wrote “... I have spoken with many constituents, I hear clearly their passion and concern for our country,” which are milder words than the amicus brief, which refers to “untold millions” who supposedly feel this way.