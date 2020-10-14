LETTER: I'm not just voting for Trump

I’m not just voting for Trump

I was wondering if I really wanted to vote for President Trump and didn’t want to vote for Joe Biden when I read John W. Powell’s letter [“What are you voting for?” Sept. 18], and it became clear to me.

I’m not voting for the person of Donald Trump, but for a whole way of thinking on how to run the country. I now have no qualms about voting for Trump. The whole structure of politics will be safer if Trump stays in office, the Senate remains in Republican control and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi loses her support.

The opposite, with the U.S. drifting farther from the Constitution and religious standards being shoved aside, is an intolerable situation to contemplate.

Ralph E. Adams

Spotsylvania