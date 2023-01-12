Letter: I'm ready for 'me' time

I enjoyed reading the article on Sunday about setting realistic goals and afterward going outside to take my daily walk being in nature. There were a lot of positive outlooks that were mentioned, but one in particular drew my attention and realizing that I am someone to myself! The one positive outlook that really caught my attention is “Taking time for self-care.” Yes, I need to take more time taking care of myself mindfully, creatively, peacefully and health wise. Becoming more aware of me, myself and who I am! This includes enjoying my nature walks around neighborhood and outside, taking good care of myself physically and mentally, and keeping up with my sewing and creative outlets.

I have been inside myself for a time now, since the pandemic. It is time to step out within means. I need to be kind to myself and others and a good way to start is taking it easy and learning to relax for myself. I also need to at least eat in with a take-out order. I am a little tired of cooking, cleaning, etc. everyday routines, it is time for me to make small changes.

I need to give myself me time. I am already trying to make mental health a priority that was once in the back of my mind. I find this article to be very inspiring to me. As it says, “Believe in yourself.”

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford