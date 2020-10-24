LETTER: I'm voting for government health care

Government health care is my only issue

After 35 years of voting, I have become a one-issue voter. If you want my vote, you need to support an affordable government health care option for all. Rep. Rob Wittman has never supported health care for Congressional District 1, so this year I’m supporting Qasim Rashid, who does.

I never saw the sense of employer-based health care. It stifles small business growth and is a huge financial burden to larger firms. Very few small businesses, which create the most jobs, can afford thousands of dollars a month for employee insurance.

Universal, government-sponsored insurance would be a boon to all of us. How many Americans lost their jobs and their health insurance when COVID struck? If that teaches us anything, it’s that we need an insurance safety net for everybody.

I’m a hard-working, middle-class, middle-aged taxpayer. I deserve something back—but there’s no safety net for me. A government plan would provide that. There doesn’t have to be a mandate that everyone must get it, and private insurance should always be an option.

The Constitution mandates that the government provide for the general welfare of its citizens.