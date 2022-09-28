Letter: I'm voting Spanberger because of the movie “We Were Soldiers Once”

The election and ‘We Were Soldiers Once’

Casting around the other night for something to watch, I stumbled upon “We Were Soldiers Once” and decided to watch it again for the first time in 20 years. I had always ignored all the previous stupid Vietnam movies like “Apocalypse Now,” “Platoon,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “The Deer Hunter,” etc., because they were just that—stupid.

This one resonated back in 2002, more than 30 years since my service, and again the other night; it just all came back in a rush like it was yesterday. I was right back in Vietnam in 1970, but nothing like the absolute hell that Hal Moore and the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry (Garry Owen) went through in 1965. If you want to see what war might really be like, watch it. It’s sort of like Ukraine fighting for its life.

The movie opens with the battle of Mang Yang Pass, where the Viet Minh forces virtually destroyed the French “Mobile Group 100” after the battle of Dien Bien Phu. Viet Minh commander Nguyen Huu An orders his soldiers to “kill all they send, and they will stop coming.” How prescient. There were 58,318 Americans who gave their lives in service to their country. For what? I’ve visited that pass. It is sobering.

This is why I am voting for Abigail Spanberger for the third time. As an armored cavalry troop commander and combat veteran, and having had multiple opportunities to interact with the congresswoman, there is no doubt in my mind that she—with her background in law enforcement and national security, her knowledge, experience, demonstrated bipartisan performance, and proven integrity—will do her utmost to safeguard our armed forces and keep America out of stupid wars foisted on us by stupid politicians of both parties.

Michael McClary

Culpeper