Recently, multiple cities and states have screamed that they can take no more immigrants. Good luck finding clear information online.

It appears there were around 4.569 million encounters and “got aways” since 2022. Let's assume that number of immigrants have been released into the USA. That is one immigrant for every 73 people in the nation.

New York City Mayor Adams has loudly announced the city has reached its limit with 100,000 immigrants received since 2022. The population of New York is reported as around 8.993 million. Simple math shows the city's fair share is about 123,200. That is 23,200 more than they have received.

If New York cannot handle any more, what about those cities that have received their fair share plus the balance that New York and others have not received yet?

The lesson for us all would appear to be simple. There appears to be a limit to the number of unplanned immigrants the country can accept. Housing, food, schooling, medical care and other social services appear to have reached their capacities, even with those who have not received their fair share of immigrants.

A solution is to send to all states their fair share of immigrants we have allowed in every day/month. It is not a political stunt. It is a necessity. If we have reached our limit, turn off the supply until we can accept more.

For the politicians calling for people to take immigrant families into their homes, I would like to know how many they have taken into theirs. And I do not comprehend how crossing a river or desert on foot is an acceptable form of entry, eligible for assistance paid in part by the taxpayers.

When will our elected representatives and president actually address this situation? When we are broke?

Todd Blose

Fredericksburg