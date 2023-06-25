While yes, most of us are descendants of immigrants, there are some major differences between what happened when my grandparents and great-great grandparents came to America and what is happening today! When my ancestors came over, they had to have a sponsor who guaranteed them a place to live and a job. Our tax dollars were not used to provide them with free housing in a hotel or any of the other entitlement programs being given to anyone who enters the country today.

Also, those entering the country at Ellis Island were given medical exams and, even without the availability of computers back then, background checks to make sure they weren't carrying diseases or escaping criminal histories. With computers today, this should all be easier; and perhaps the process could be simplified by, as a part of the intake process, them acknowledging that government support and entitlements would not be available to them for a given period (perhaps a year or two?). Few people, I would hope, would object to anyone being allowed in this country who can show they can support themselves (or be supported by friends and family) and would not be bringing disease and trouble with them. Perhaps this is expecting too much?