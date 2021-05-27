LETTER: Immigration reform would solve border problem

Immigration reform would solve border issue
Recent FLS articles have discussed whether undocumented people living in the U.S. should be used to determine the number of House seats a state is authorized. This points to a greater need for immigration reform.
The census is used, in part, to determine congressional representation as well as distribution of around $1.5 trillion in federal spending. Several courts have said that undocumented individuals should be counted, so the number of congressional seats, and presumably funding as well, will be impacted.
However, these court rulings seem to indicate that undocumented persons have representation in Congress—and more rights that legal citizens. Documented citizens living in Washington, D.C., and the five U.S. territories, have non-voting delegates or resident commissioners.
In addition, funding is provided for services to undocumented persons at the expense of U.S. citizens.
Every election cycle, we are promised that the immigration issues will be fixed, that people who are covered under DACA will be taken care of, as well as the remaining 12 million undocumented workers in the U.S.
We have continually heard of kids separated from their families on the border (more under Obama/Biden than under Trump, if one researches it). People routinely die crossing our borders illegally. When will Congress act?
One day, our primarily Christian ethos will take care of the undocumented persons currently in the U.S. We have done it before—but with the promise of fixing the immigration system. Clearly members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, have failed to do this.
The result is the recurring border crisis we are subjected to and pay for. Talk has been cheap from our politicians. They need to act now and get comprehensive immigration reform done.
Todd Blose
Stafford