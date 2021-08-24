LETTER: Impose a mask mandate in KG schools

K.G. schools need

to require masks

I am the parent of four school-age children in King George County. School Board member T.C. Collins says he represents his constituents, but he does not represent me or my family. His anti-science viewpoint represents conspiracy theorists in the hopes they will elect him to his next office.

Collins’ anti-mask vote may lead to political success, but endangers our children. When our county’s unvaccinated children end up in hospitals, he will take the blame. When my daughter is forced to spend her senior year at home on a computer, he can take every bit of credit for it.

Children need to be in school, in person. Last year, we knew the only way to safely do that was to require distancing, barriers and masks. It wasn’t easy staying home, but we were protecting others in our community.

The guidance hasn’t changed. The COVID numbers just went down because the vaccine works. Then the conspiracy theorists decided to refuse the vaccine. They became a breeding ground for a new variant that spreads better and makes people sicker. Where viral load before was a rainy day, the delta variant is a hurricane.