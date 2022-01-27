 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: In defense of the plastic grocery bag
Letter: In defense of the plastic grocery bag

In defense of the plastic grocery bag

I am writing in defense of the lowly, underrated, unappreciated, super strong, ultralight, maybe somewhat sterile, multi-use plastic grocery bag that some politicians want to make the poor shopper buy in order to take their food out of the store.

In my opinion, it is one of the greatest inventions since sliced bread, which by the way comes in a super strong, ultralight, and hopefully somewhat sterile, plastic bag.

If the politicians can remember back in the dark days of COVID, grocery stores would not touch a shopper’s cloth bag.

If it weren’t for these plastic bags, we would have starved to death by the time we got all of our groceries carried out by hand to our vehicles.

The store already charges us for the bags through the cost of our groceries, and now the politicians want us to buy the same bag from them. Thus, we pay for the same bag twice.

That is what our politicians call “multi-taxing.” You can buy them all day long online for less than 5 cents each, and they are the stronger ones marked “Thank You.”

Everybody knows the plastic grocery bag has multiple uses. You bring your groceries home in the bag, then you can use that bag in your car for garbage, or you can put it in your bathroom or sewing room waste cans, or put stuff in it for your neighbor.

And in the end, if you have any cleans ones left over, you can take them to your local church thrift or non-profit store.

They can use them for their customers to take their purchases home in, and then the bag’s multi-use starts all over again.

Michael Boggs

Spotsylvania

