Letter: In defense of the plastic grocery bag

In defense of the plastic grocery bag

I am writing in defense of the lowly, underrated, unappreciated, super strong, ultralight, maybe somewhat sterile, multi-use plastic grocery bag that some politicians want to make the poor shopper buy in order to take their food out of the store.

In my opinion, it is one of the greatest inventions since sliced bread, which by the way comes in a super strong, ultralight, and hopefully somewhat sterile, plastic bag.

If the politicians can remember back in the dark days of COVID, grocery stores would not touch a shopper’s cloth bag.

If it weren’t for these plastic bags, we would have starved to death by the time we got all of our groceries carried out by hand to our vehicles.

The store already charges us for the bags through the cost of our groceries, and now the politicians want us to buy the same bag from them. Thus, we pay for the same bag twice.

That is what our politicians call “multi-taxing.” You can buy them all day long online for less than 5 cents each, and they are the stronger ones marked “Thank You.”