Letter: In GOP House, the sky is falling

Now that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, if not the actual House speaker, stands to be a powerbroker in the U.S. House of Representatives, here's a question for some of your conservative readers.

Please explain how endless investigations of Hunter Biden (who at last check was not in the U.S. government), and perhaps a replay of the Benghazi inquiries, is going to help me afford health insurance? Or reduce my pain at the gas pump? Or assure that when I need one, a hospital bed staffed by a competent nurse will be available?

How will she guarantee that the air I breathe and the water I drink are not toxic? Insure that the bridges I drive over are not going to collapse?

Other than tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations, which I do not see easing my tax bills at all, I fail to see how she is going to make my life better.

Jack Dawkins

Culpeper