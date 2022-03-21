Letter: In response to freedom editorial

In response to

In response to the editorial “It’s time for a new birth of freedom” [March 9], in today’s society, it seems like most people have their groups and choose to agree with what group they’re a part of.

It seems to me that the majority of society feels like they’re living anomie, feeling not connected anymore.

America should not be heading down that path. It’s very important for us to have our freedom. For example, communist-led Russia really has no freedom, and as you can tell it’s not looking too good if you’re a Russian citizen.

I believe it’s also very important to end all of the mandates as stated in the article because we as citizens need to realize COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, even with vaccines and boosters.

People really need to speak up if they want anything done about the mandates. Everyone also depends on each other more than we actually realize.

I would agree that America is at its weakest point in time right now with current President Joe Biden, with gas prices skyrocketing after no longer accepting Russian gas or oil, which is causing citizens to worry about whether they can afford to fill their cars, which should also not be an issue we have to worry about.

Johnny Craddock

Stafford