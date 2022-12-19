Letter: In sports, cheaters do prosper

“SS Correa strikes big deal with Giants” was the big story in The Free Lance–Star on Dec. 15. Carlos Correa was signed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a staggering $196,408 per game! And all this for an admitted cheater from the 2017 and 2018 Houston Astros. No fines or suspensions were given to any of the Astro cheaters; all they had to do was admit guilt.

All this for a player who hit under .300 last year, had less than 25 home runs and drove in a measly 64 RBI’s.

Sad to see our society continue to ignore the cheaters within our sports teams and then let them be rewarded with huge contracts. And then from those huge contracts we pay increased ticket, food, and parking prices. WIN WIN—not for us at least, the players and teams yes.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania