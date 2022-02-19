Letter: In support of Dean and Gracie

Let’s support Dean’s and Gracie’s recovery

Neglected pups Gracie and Dean seem to be recovering nicely thanks to the Friends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

A special thank you goes to animal control officer Deputy O.J. Hepperle who has gone beyond the call of duty and taken Dean under her personal care and attention.

Let us hope that prosecuting attorney’s office under Eric Olson will prosecute the owners charged with animal cruelty to the full extent of the law.

To make a donation to help with the care of Dean and Gracie, visit the Fiends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter at foscas.org.

Joe Wilson

Fredericksburg