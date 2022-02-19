 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: In support of Dean and Gracie

  • 0

Let’s support Dean’s and Gracie’s recovery

Neglected pups Gracie and Dean seem to be recovering nicely thanks to the Friends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

A special thank you goes to animal control officer Deputy O.J. Hepperle who has gone beyond the call of duty and taken Dean under her personal care and attention.

Let us hope that prosecuting attorney’s office under Eric Olson will prosecute the owners charged with animal cruelty to the full extent of the law.

To make a donation to help with the care of Dean and Gracie, visit the Fiends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter at foscas.org.

Joe Wilson

Fredericksburg

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert