Letter: In U.S. no man is above the law

There is a lot of discussion these days about the pros and cons of indicting a former president. Article 1, Section 3 (7th paragraph) of the U. S. Constitution provides some insight. It reads as follows, “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.” If James Madison and his colleagues had intended to exempt former presidents this would have been the place to say so. This particular paragraph in the Constitution seems to squarely support the long held and often stated belief that in the United States no man is above the law.