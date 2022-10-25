Letter: Inflation is a lifetime for seniors

Inflation is at a 40-year high. Government officials will often say this year’s 8.7% inflation is temporary, but for many retirees this inflation is forever.

Social Security and some government pensions are indexed for inflation, but these are the exceptions. Most pensions and annuities are not indexed for inflation. Under these plans retirees will lose 8.7% of their purchasing power this year and every year for the rest of their lives.

Many retirees depend on conservative investments such as CDs for their income. Currently, the best CD rates are around 4%. That rate may look attractive, but after inflation the CD is actually losing 4.7% of buying power. You were better off with a 1% CD when inflation was 2%.

Recent retirees with 401(K) or IRA accounts are also clobbered by inflation. Most of these accounts are heavily invested in bond funds. Total market U.S. bond funds are down more than 14%. Combine that with inflation, and their buying power has decreased by almost 23%.

The average return for bond funds is predicted to be around 3.6% a year for the next 10 years. It will take a long time for bond funds to recover. Recent retirees will need to cut their planned spending or risk running out of money. For many Americans inflation is forever.

Frank Petranka

Stafford